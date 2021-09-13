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CNN Leana Wen is World Economic Forum's associate (young global leader)
Sovereign Truth
Sovereign Truth
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747 views • September 13, 2021
She is calling for vaccine requirements for interstate travel, mandates for schools, and a national proof of vaccination system. She is also calling to defund states who do not comply with the tyrannical vaccine mandates.

Leana Wen is the CNN medical analyst promoting vaccine passports every day. She and her father worked with China. She has worked for the WHO, CCP, Planned Parenthood, CNN and the Rockefeller foundation, World Economic Forum. She is a Young Global Leader of World Economic Forum, in other words, she is a mouthpiece of Klaus Schwab's Great Reset.
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healthcnntravelworldvaccinationvaccinechinabidenmedicaltyrannybanmandatoryunvaccinatedmandatevaccinatedeconomicforumpassportjabpassgreat resetleana wen
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