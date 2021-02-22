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BATMAN & Year One (2021) | Templar Superbowl 55 [VV] Ritual SETTING SAIL | Temporal Mayan Mysteries
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin

*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 1/28/2021 to Patreon►

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

AVAdams Semantics for Truth: https://www.lostadamsgold.com/2020/04/08/you-are-your-best-source-with-care/

Forum Borealis Episode (from clip): https://youtu.be/z1mbvjjcFfA

Maurice Cotterell Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL76D9F503F4D26ED8

Mayan Bat God Camazotz: https://historicalmx.org/items/show/90 | https://mythology.wikia.org/wiki/Camazotz

Patrick Leahy: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Patrick-Leahy | https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Patrick_Leahy

Leahy Law: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leahy_Law#:~:text=The%20Leahy%20Laws%20or%20Leahy,Leahy%20(D%2DVermont). | https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/PP410_INVEST_v2.1.pdf

Batman Year One: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batman:_Year_One

Bat Building Nashville: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AT%26T_Building_(Nashville)

Gematrinator Nashville Explosion Decode: https://youtu.be/t-5rOUvE03A

Kellogg Hubbard Library: https://www.kellogghubbard.org/

Parthenon Frieze: https://ancient-greece.org/art/parthenon-frieze.html

Justin League Parthenon Paradox + Atlantis: https://aristotleguide.wordpress.com/2016/01/17/the-parthenon-paradox/ | https://dcmovies.fandom.com/wiki/Justice_League:_Throne_of_Atlantis

Samsung Locates Chip Manufacturing to Austin, TX: https://www.coindesk.com/samsung-texas-foundry-bitcoin-mining?amp=1&;__twitter_impression=true

Bat Watching in Austin: https://www.austintexas.org/things-to-do/outdoors/bat-watching/

Skullcap SaVant Silver Rig Halftime Show (Super Bowl 54) Decode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-j_BfQg0L2U&;feature=youtu.be

Super Bowl 55 Matchups and Lead ups (V Steg): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30773238/tyreek-hill-catch-run-chiefs-travels-total-distance-1025-yards | https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30646089/nfl-playoff-bracket-afc-nfc-super-bowl-schedule-seeding-tv-s-dates-locations

Super Bowl 55 & Wrestlemania 37: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LV | https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/WrestleMania_37

Bristol Car Marque Revival: https://www.autoweek.com/news/sports-cars/a35255818/bristol-back-from-the-dead-with-plans-for-cars-new-and-old/?source=nl&;utm_source=nl_aut&utm_medium=email&date=012021&utm_campaign=nl22707406&utm_term=AAA%20--%20High%20Minus%20Dormant%20and%2090%20Day%20Non%20Openers | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bristol_Motor_Speedway

Project Eagle Steam Game: https://store.steampowered.com/app/224000/Project_Eagle_A_3D_Interactive_Mars_Base/

Alternate History Space Race Story on Apple+ (where NASA didn't publicly announce "first to land" propaganda): https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7

Trump "Luck" Riddle + Marvel Domino & Jesuit Riddle: https://www.irishexaminer.com/world/arid-40210577.html | https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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