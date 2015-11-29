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От Майдана до заката... (29.11.15)
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73 views • May 20, 2022
Каковы явные и скрытые причины Майдана? Его последствия для Украины и России, об этом, во вторую годовщину Майдана, рассуждают: лидер движения "Новороссия" Игорь Стрелков, политолог и публицист Анатолий Вассерман, директор центра Восточноевропейских исследований Андрей Окара, участник обороны Славянска Евгений Тинянский, профессор ВШЭ Николай Петров и политобозреватель ИА "Росбалт" Александр Желенин.
Ведущий Максим Калашников
Ведущий Максим Калашников
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