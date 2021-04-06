© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0777 - 2017 Conway SC Bank Massacre - Report on the crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 06, 2021
Council, a felon with a criminal history dating back to 2004 who was released on parole July 31, walked into the bank August 21 and, after a short conversation with the teller, shot her multiple times at point-blank range. He then hopped over the counter, before finding another teller hiding under the desk. He shot her multiple times, before stealing both victims' car keys and bank credit cards, along with $15,294 from the bank, and fleeing in one of the victims' cars.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.