One Mystery the James Webb Telescope May Soon Solve #shorts

Here’s why the James Webb Space Telescope is so mind-blowing! 🤯

Astronomer Chris Impey, a University Distinguished Professor and part of the Department of Astronomy at University of Arizona reveals one of the main reasons ONE of the James Webb Space Telescope’s main agendas in its voyage: 🔭

According to Chris, the James Webb Telescope seeks to find the FIRST galaxies as well as to see whether those galaxies have any black holes in them in order to finally answer the question in every astronomer’s mind: Did the galaxy or the black hole come first? 🤔

Leave a ‘🚀’ in the comments if you’re a fan of the James Webb Telescope!