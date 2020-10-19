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Doctors warn about the lies and harm with Covid rules.
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97 views • October 19, 2020
These are the experts. These are the front line doctors that know the truth about Covid. These doctors make it absolutely clear that covid is not a threat and that we are being lied to by politicias and media. These doctors reassure the public the existence of safe treatment.
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