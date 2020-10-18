The "SIX Millions"

This video, based on Heddesheimer's book The First Holocaust, explores sources from the 1800's and from the time prior to, during and after the first World War claiming that six million Jews were about to be exterminated in a "holocaust."

The most frequent answer to the question, "since when have we known" is that the six-million figure was established after the Second World War during the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg. Although it is true that the six-million figure was declared to be the indubitable truth at this tribunal, it is actually remarkably older. In this book, Don Heddesheimer shows that the six-million figure dates back to a Jewish fundraising campaign that started during the FIRST World War and reached its peak in the mid-1920's. During those years, Jewish groups in the United States spread the rumor that millions of Jews in Europe were suffering to the degree that millions had died already, while many more millions would face a lingering death. The New York Times was the main vehicle for such propaganda, which even included well-known buzzwords like “extermination,” “holocaust,” and the now famous “six million” figure. And while this exaggerated propaganda of Jewish suffering slowed down during the 1930's, it never completely ceased and received new momentum in the 1940's during the Second World War. As we all know today, this propaganda skyrocketed after Germany’s total defeat, as the victorious nations of the Second World War seized upon the opportunity to take advantage of such propaganda and to increase its scope and impact. Heddesheimer’s book clearly shows that the origin of the “six million” figure, together with “extermination” and “holocaust” claims, are Jewish-Zionist in nature and part of a propaganda pattern that started at the very dawn of the 20th century in order to promote Jewish political and financial goals, be they in Soviet Russia then or in "Israel" today. Since the end of World War Two, this propaganda has increased in intensity due to its political success and the successful suppression of resistance against it. If you prefer a shorter version on the same topic, see

*The Invention of the Jewish People:

https://www.brighteon.com/30b3f6a8-c7b4-4882-8af6-a26d18b5b8cd



