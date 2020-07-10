Reservations Used to Build Deep State: Crown, Rothschilds & Wall Street w/ Susan Bradford (1of2)

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Susan Bradford rejoins the program to explain how Indian Reservations have been used to build the deep state by the Crown back by the City of London, Rothschilds, and Wall Street. She explains how they used reservations to dodge laws, hide money, and swindle Indians and Americans out of billions, maybe Trillions of dollars. See more of Susan Bradford on her website at http://susanbradford.org/ and purchase any of her books at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=susan+bradford&;ref=nb_sb_noss_1
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