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#AmericanCountdown FULL SHOW: The Science Agrees With Trump - Time To Reopen America!
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14 views • April 17, 2020
President needs to reopen the economy now to prevent another Great Depression
With the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the rear view mirror, it’s time to turn the American economy back on. Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes is joined by data analyst Justin Hart (@justin_hart) for a statistical break down of why the numbers show ending the lockdown needs to happen sooner rather than later. You don’t want to miss this special edition of American Countdown.
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With the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the rear view mirror, it’s time to turn the American economy back on. Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes is joined by data analyst Justin Hart (@justin_hart) for a statistical break down of why the numbers show ending the lockdown needs to happen sooner rather than later. You don’t want to miss this special edition of American Countdown.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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