STOP BUGGING ME 🦄🐛🐀💉🧬☠ WILHEMINA!

Source: https://gab.com/BeachMilk/posts/110517399431094609
Thumbnail: https://gfycat.com/unawarefarawayeel
The world's largest Mosquito factory is funded by Bill Gates.
These mosquitoes can be armed with virtually any payload imaginable, and then released into the public. It’s being done because Bill Gates L0VES us, and wants us all to live very long healthy lives! We are so lucky.
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2021/06/25/is-bill-gates-behind-the-release-of-disease-fighting-sterile-gmo-mosquitoes-in-florida/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.