© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Dumps Banned Covid-19 Vaccines on India
Follow
5
Share
Report
361 views • April 27, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down Biden's plan to dump banned vaccines on India as a health aid plan while the rest of the world begins to wake up to the ridiculous mask mandate. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608887d43eb1a210d3d35b29
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.