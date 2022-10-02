Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Gives Wisdom.
Proverbs 2:6 (NIV).
6) For the Lord gives wisdom;
from his mouth come knowledge and understanding.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The words of Jesus are wise;
rich in knowledge understanding.
