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Whites: Strategy Versus Tactics
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56 views • May 20, 2020
If you understand this, then you'll understand why whites always stand a chance of winning any racial conflict with any of our enemies, especially the blacks.
I discuss my ideas over the years of Strategy and the top-down view versus the numbers problem that we whites face. I look at Strategy and Tactics from a military and survival point of view and I ask whether there is any hope for us, and if there is hope where exactly does it lie?
I discuss my ideas over the years of Strategy and the top-down view versus the numbers problem that we whites face. I look at Strategy and Tactics from a military and survival point of view and I ask whether there is any hope for us, and if there is hope where exactly does it lie?
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