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TRUMP Is Too Clever To Be Played Boris Johnson Is Just Dumb Enough To Destroy BREXIT
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50 views • November 02, 2020
Donald Trump Was too clever to be led down the road of destruction that is covid, and Joe Biden planned to use covid as a campaign tool. Boris Johnson is too dumb to realise he has been played by the covid game of chess.
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