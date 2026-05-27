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The Meat Allergy Surge | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Up to 450,000 Americans now face alpha-gal syndrome — a serious red meat allergy triggered by the spreading Lone Star tick. Beef, pork, lamb. Suddenly off the table.


At the same time, Bill Gates told MIT Technology Review in 2021 that rich countries should shift entirely to synthetic beef. He's one of the largest private landowners in the United States. He's backed companies advancing lab-grown and plant-based proteins. And his foundation supported Oxitec — the firm behind releases of genetically modified mosquitoes across Florida and California.


Millions of engineered insects. Designed to suppress disease-carrying populations. Officials frame it as public health. But the alignment of financial stakes, policy directions, and technological interventions has prompted deeper public scrutiny.


The rapid alpha-gal rise disrupts traditional ranching. Gates advocates for synthetic alternatives. He releases millions of genetically modified mosquitoes. He owns the largest companies in the synthetic beef space. He certainly has all the incentives to want this disease spreading.


Natural wildlife shifts? Authorities say yes. But many Americans are asking legitimate questions about long-established dietary freedoms facing unintended — and direct — pressures.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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