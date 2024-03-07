Create New Account
Mitch McConnell Reluctantly Endorses Trump
GalacticStorm
Sen Mitch McConnell: "I said in February of 2021, shortly after the attack on the Capitol, that I would support president Trump if he were the nominee of our party and he is obviously going to be the nominee of our party."

trumpmitch mcconnellreluctantly endorses

