Andrew Calls 28 March 2026

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This is another 'Andrew calls' video for raising awareness of his father, 'seeding' an encouragement to join a enduring and engaging future movement. The place where all Andrew's videos over the past few years, plus layers of related content, can be found on this site: https://marian-vagner.weebly.com