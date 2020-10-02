© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY ARE COVID-19 CASES SOARING IN NZ? PCR TEST UPDATE - DR. SAM BAILEY (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • October 02, 2020
DR. SAM BAILEY talks about what is happening in New Zealand in regards to COVID-19 and important information you should know about the COVID-19 PCR Test.
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of coronavirus.
What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
The symptoms of COVID-19 are:
* a cough
* a high temperature (at least 38°C)
* shortness of breath.
These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.
Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.
How Coronavirus spreads?
COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.
That’s why it’s really important to use good hygiene, regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands, and use good cough etiquette.
Websites & References mentioned:
1. Professor Michael Baker on lockdown being an experiment: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&;objectid=12319470
2. International Media Praising NZ 100 Days Covid Free: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-53715084
3. COVID pop up surveillance testing: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/122388378/hundreds-of-cantabrians-are-tested-for-covid19-at-popup-facility
4. New Cases Unknown Source Ministry of Health: https://www.health.govt.nz/news-media/media-releases/4-cases-covid-19-unknown-source
5. Impact of Influenza Vaccination on Seasonal Mortality in the US Elderly Population. Arch Intern Med. 2005;165(3):265-272. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/486407
6. 1918 Influenza: the Mother of All Pandemics. Emerg Infect Dis. 2006 Jan; 12(1): 15–22. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3291398/
ABOUT ME (DR. SAM BAILEY):
I'm a Kiwi Doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
COVID-19: WHO FACT-CHECKS THE FACT-CHECKERS? - DR. SAM BAILEY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OosDwckVRZ5j/
Dr. Sam Bailey on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of coronavirus.
What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
The symptoms of COVID-19 are:
* a cough
* a high temperature (at least 38°C)
* shortness of breath.
These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.
Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.
How Coronavirus spreads?
COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.
That’s why it’s really important to use good hygiene, regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands, and use good cough etiquette.
Websites & References mentioned:
1. Professor Michael Baker on lockdown being an experiment: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&;objectid=12319470
2. International Media Praising NZ 100 Days Covid Free: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-53715084
3. COVID pop up surveillance testing: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/122388378/hundreds-of-cantabrians-are-tested-for-covid19-at-popup-facility
4. New Cases Unknown Source Ministry of Health: https://www.health.govt.nz/news-media/media-releases/4-cases-covid-19-unknown-source
5. Impact of Influenza Vaccination on Seasonal Mortality in the US Elderly Population. Arch Intern Med. 2005;165(3):265-272. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/486407
6. 1918 Influenza: the Mother of All Pandemics. Emerg Infect Dis. 2006 Jan; 12(1): 15–22. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3291398/
ABOUT ME (DR. SAM BAILEY):
I'm a Kiwi Doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
COVID-19: WHO FACT-CHECKS THE FACT-CHECKERS? - DR. SAM BAILEY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OosDwckVRZ5j/
Dr. Sam Bailey on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.