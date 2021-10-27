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Steve Forbes on the Constitutionality of President Biden's latest tax scheme | Rob Schmitt Tonight
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70 views • October 27, 2021
Senator Ron Wyden has "devised a scheme" to tax money that you don't have, "They need money so bad they want the profits from your stock or real estate investment before you even sell it," says Rob Schmitt. - via Newsmax's Rob Schmitt Tonight
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