Tucker Carlson - Mike Huckabee interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mike Huckabee interview
Tucker Carlson Addresses “Detainment” Incident at Israeli Airport for the First Time
American journalist Tucker Carlson traveled to Tel Aviv this week to sit down with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-see-tucker-interviews-us-ambassador-to-israel-mike-huckabee
(1:58:49) Why Are 9-11 Files Still Classified?