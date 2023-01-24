⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, January 24, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(24 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◻️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Western MD inflicted a fire damage on the AFU's 14th Mechanised Brigade and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Timkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





💥 Over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, an armoured fighting vehicle, and a motor vehicle were eliminated.





◻️ In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire of the Central Military District hit units of the 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Over 30 Ukrainian troops, five armoured combat vehicles, an M-777 artillery system, and two US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed.





◻️ In Donetsk direction, troops of the Southern MD continue an offensive. Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery engaged 25th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Total enemy losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an armoured personnel carrier, two pickups, a Grad MLRS vehicle, and an Msta-B howitzer.





◻️ In Zaporozhye direction, during the day, artillery fire and active actions of the Eastern MD's units have destroyed more than 25 Ukrainian servicemen of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prechistovka and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and three motor vehicles.





◻️ In Kherson direction, artillery of the Airborne Troops has destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station near Antonovka (Kherson region).





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Russian Federation hit the command post of the 57th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a dump of artillery munition close to Artemovsk and Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In addition, 64 artillery units were hit on firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 102 areas.





✈️ Russian Aerospace Forces obliterated a self-propelled fire unit of the Ukrainian Buk-M1 SAM system.





💥 Ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence forces near Novochervonoye and Zolotarevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubarevka, Ternovatoye, and Mikhailovka (Zaporozhye region), Krynki, Vasylyevka, Novaya Kakhovka, and Knyaze-Grigorovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 376 airplanes and 203 helicopters, 2,944 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,614 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 988 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,898 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,159 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.