Heap of Dung.

People write to us to tell us how they are "Bible-believing Christians..." they go to a "Bible-believing church..." etc. Do you know what we say to all of that? It's all a great big heap of S#@T. How can we say that? Because the Bible says it! That's right, the same Bible that so many of you seem to worship, says that everything else in it is S@#T.....IF it's not pointing you to the teachings of Jesus. Don't believe us? Watch this video to hear this shocking message for yourself.