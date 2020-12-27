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Heap of Dung.
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12 views • December 27, 2020
People write to us to tell us how they are "Bible-believing Christians..." they go to a "Bible-believing church..." etc. Do you know what we say to all of that? It's all a great big heap of S#@T. How can we say that? Because the Bible says it! That's right, the same Bible that so many of you seem to worship, says that everything else in it is S@#T.....IF it's not pointing you to the teachings of Jesus. Don't believe us? Watch this video to hear this shocking message for yourself.
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