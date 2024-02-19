Should I Drive My Car or Truck To Costa Rica And Leave It There Permanently - Kevin J Johnston Q&A

A lot of you are asking me if you should bring your car down to Costa Rica. First thing is I would recommend highly that you don't because you'd have to drive through some of the most dangerous areas of Mexico to get to Costa Rica. Next you're driving through Guatemala and Honduras both countries have major problems with Bandits on the highways. Driving through Nicaragua can be incredibly risky because Nicaragua is highly communist and the government is very unstable.

If you're wanting to register your vehicle in Costa Rica you're going to be looking at paying taxes to almost half the value of the car itself. It would be cheaper to buy a car here in the country as opposed to risking your life and your vehicle to get here!

