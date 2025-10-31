BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TESLA & THE CABBAGE PATCH KIDS - Breakdown of the The Truth of Where We Live
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5175 followers
0
64 views • 1 day ago

OVER 5000 COPIES NOW SOLD | WIN A FREE COPY OF TESLA & THE CABBAGE PATCH KIDS!


Thank you so much to everyone that has supported my work and purchased a copy of my first book. To celebrate me reaching 5000 sales, I will be giving away a free copy of Tesla & The Cabbage Patch Kids, along with a free audiobook too.


I hope that my research is helping expose the truth about the falsification of our history and the suppression of Tartaria and its technology.


If you have not yet read my work, and would like information information on how to purchase either of my books, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. My email address is [email protected]


Both of my books are also available on Amazon, using the links below:


Tesla & The Cabbage Patch Kids


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tesla-Cabbage-Patch-Kids-Exploring/dp/B0DGDNBSXP/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.hV6aZy9HWgdrlHckDGq3KGOIe0fCuKK3Q9s2WDRAAYt_ORG5qkwkwDDWQ_-mRAHs8KRevnXfCOC5kpSXwsKCoQpZ3r98ZhMEjzIeyFzNlyVASjmVy11oxbyYmSiTgymXlO6eXaKi4K-Dwu2cqJ73S9XnMb_TtrI-GkbACpGvOkw.BLT84vMIKrGKvXw8TnOgLiWSE4P4b1ZFN9R3nHZksmw&qid=1729149448&sr=8-1#customerReviews


Rise of the Clones: The Cabbage Patch Babies


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Rise-Clones-Cabbage-Patch-Babies/dp/B0F4K23RD3/ref=sr_1_2?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.5X7npesXCcPlvlMqFqt0tKlv7-OnHntFUAbJeNounWAP3kXxtCsUq1CsI-inpQepRulXPloeIlFFc5nxvG321lVCg7VNaUPilGpJyomNPgnj-iBH6-SBoqLIg5NicNkP2fW2EpegAnUcUkLytey-SeZ8CkXyrOgTAyTJhD9i2zBzBEaaBIYvbnmkbfMJwvqWkRc8cBhmHv2ETdKaQNVeMqO2UgfyJ8ykCHxokjKzPBI.kyjSimw-azCXazPrRTNUk1terd1_e-jWwIeLlenx-yg&dib_tag=se&qid=1745345251&refinements=p_27%3AMr.+Anderson&s=books&sr=1-2


Thank you everyone!

Guy


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tesla & The Cabbage Patch Kids

https://www.youtube.com/@teslaandthecabbagepatchkids/videos

Keywords
nikola teslatartariastarfortsworlds fairrepopulationtartarian architecturecabbage patch babies
