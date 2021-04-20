Andy's Thoughts - Video 1

I am tired of seeing what the left has done to our country. We can't sit and be silent any longer. It is time to stand up for our freedom. If we don't no one will do it for us. The deep state is trying to keep us fighting each other because they don't want us to unite. Together we are stronger then any of them.



We don't fight with weapons we fight with our intellect, we fight with our vote, and we get our heads out of the tube and start paying attention to what's going on. We call our congress men and women, we overload the switch board, we let them know that we are coming for their seats and then we elect great people to fill them.



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