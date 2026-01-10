President Trump vs. Davos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delivering The Terms Of Surrender
* In under 2 weeks, DJT brings his economic team to Davos to confront the architecture of global governance.
* The Trump administration has already withdrawn from 66 international bodies.
* Treasury is following the money behind domestic unrest.
Promethean Updates (10 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v745j2o-trump-vs.-davos-delivering-the-terms-of-surrender.html