President Trump vs. Davos

Delivering The Terms Of Surrender

* In under 2 weeks, DJT brings his economic team to Davos to confront the architecture of global governance.

* The Trump administration has already withdrawn from 66 international bodies.

* Treasury is following the money behind domestic unrest.





Promethean Updates (10 January 2026)

