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Kristi Noem reacts to her back-and-forth with George Stephanopoulos
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57 views • November 13, 2020
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joins Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly to share her thoughts after an appearance on ABC News with George Stephanopoulos, her feelings about what Republican Governors have done to control the pandemic, and more.
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