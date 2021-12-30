Moderna POISON tortures man to DEATH, like HUMAN GUINEA PIG, stabbed 24x a day

Michael "Mike" Anthony GranataFebruary 21, 1965 — November 1, 2021"Michael, a longtime resident of Gilroy, passed away on November 1, 2021.Never a kinder more gentle man did I know than my husband, Michael.For those who knew Mike, you know that he was a good and honest man.He was kind, considerate, and always polite.Mike was adamant that people know what happened to him that caused his early and unexpected death.Message from Mike:"Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wifeto get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccinesbecause the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hiddenwithin the medical profession.I promised I would get the message out.So, here is my message:I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die.At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated.On August 17th I received the Moderna vaccine and starting feeling illthree days later. I never recovered but continued to get worse.I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failurethat medical professionals could not stop.My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate.I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needlesup to 24 times a day for those several weeks, whilealso receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously).It was constant torture that I cannot describe.I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life.I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig andthe doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progressionunto death. If you want to know more, please ask my wife.I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated.If you are not vaccinated, don't do it unless you areready to suffer and die."SOURCE:Mirrored - Boot Camp