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Moderna POISON tortures man to DEATH, like HUMAN GUINEA PIG, stabbed 24x a day
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455 views • December 30, 2021
Michael "Mike" Anthony Granata
February 21, 1965 — November 1, 2021
"Michael, a longtime resident of Gilroy, passed away on November 1, 2021.
Never a kinder more gentle man did I know than my husband, Michael.
For those who knew Mike, you know that he was a good and honest man.
He was kind, considerate, and always polite.
Mike was adamant that people know what happened to him that caused his early and unexpected death.
Message from Mike:
"Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wife
to get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccines
because the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hidden
within the medical profession.
I promised I would get the message out.
So, here is my message:
I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die.
At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated.
On August 17th I received the Moderna vaccine and starting feeling ill
three days later. I never recovered but continued to get worse.
I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failure
that medical professionals could not stop.
My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate.
I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles
up to 24 times a day for those several weeks, while
also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously).
It was constant torture that I cannot describe.
I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life.
I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig and
the doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progression
unto death. If you want to know more, please ask my wife.
I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated.
If you are not vaccinated, don't do it unless you are
ready to suffer and die."
SOURCE:
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/michael-granata-obituary?pid=200579350

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Keywords
adverse eventsdeathmodernavaxxmichael anthony granata
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