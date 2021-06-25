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How to make car generator work permanently
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1086 views • June 25, 2021
Built a car generator from 24v to 250v of high power
Visit here https://work-permanently.blogspot.com
"When disaster strikes you may be left to fend for yourself, and this
includes generating electricity!.."
Visit here https://work-permanently.blogspot.com
"When disaster strikes you may be left to fend for yourself, and this
includes generating electricity!.."
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