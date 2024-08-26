Please support our Sponsors!

NEWLY ENHANCED!! Don’t just get a DNA test…Instead get one that then delivers individually designed supplements to match your DNA profile. Plus, as a Freedom Hub follower use our code and get a great discount! www.snipnutrition.com/freedomhub Use Code FHget10 and get $30 off!

Workers Need Bourgeoisie, not Kamala

with Art Carden, Margaret Gage Bush Distinguished Professor of Economics, Samford University

@artcarden, [email protected]

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

To help Americans struggling with inflation and economic worries, Comrade Kamala has promised to cap profits entrepreneurs can earn for providing goods and services. Price controls haven’t made the worst policies the government has instituted over America’s history. During the World Wars, our central government actually seized control of certain industries. They didn’t just control prices. Has any of this ever worked? No.

Price controls just helped create shortages, forcing rationing and lines to get what’s needed. At the same time, they fueled a black market for those willing to pay (or risk jail time). Recently, Professor Carden wrote about how workers a century ago pushing for socialism would have been better off adopting the values of the Bourgeoisie, and middle class capitalism.

Small businesses – from restaurants to Etsy and Ebay shops – anchors prosperity, with creators allowed to profit from implementation of their ideas. This, not selfish businessmen, makes up the true essence of the bourgeoisie. Democrats, though, never have and never will support this, and their presidential candidate has proposed price controls to bring affordability to purchases at the supermarket. Is Trump any better, offering tariffs and protectionism as the salvation for the disappearance of the middle class?

Getting Americans to understand the free market and the bourgeois prosperity it creates is quite a challenge for economic professors like Dr. Carden. With the 2024 election cycle in full swing, he is educating voters once again to demand better policies.