The Four Greatest Battles Facing Christians Today

⭐ The world is changing rapidly, and for Christians, the pressure is no longer subtle. From violent persecution overseas to growing hostility toward biblical truth in the West. Believers are facing unprecedented challenges both outside and inside the Church.

In this powerful and timely episode of The Last Christian Radio Show, Revelation Radio Founder JD Williams and Rev. David Paxton break down the four biggest news stories confronting Christians today. Stories the mainstream media either ignores, distorts, or deliberately silences.

This broadcast confronts the global persecution of Christians that continues to escalate with little international response. It exposes the rising tide of antisemitism and the growing push, both political and theological for Christians to abandon God’s covenant promises to Israel. It examines the accelerating censorship of Christian voices, as biblical truth is increasingly labeled “dangerous” or “hateful” in a culture that celebrates deception. And finally, it delivers a sobering but necessary warning about compromise, apostasy, and false teaching within the modern Church itself.

This is not speculation. This is not theory. This is biblical prophecy colliding with today’s headlines.

Drawing directly from Scripture, historical precedent, and current global developments, JD Williams and Rev. David Paxton call believers to spiritual discernment, courage, and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. This episode challenges Christians to recognize the signs of the times, to stand firm in truth, and to refuse conformity to a culture that is increasingly hostile to the Gospel.

If you are searching for clear, unfiltered analysis from a Conservative Evangelical Christian perspective, rooted firmly in the authority of God’s Word and unapologetically pro-Bible and pro-Israel, this episode is essential listening.

The battle lines are drawn. The cost of faith is rising. And the hour is late.

