FIRST INTERVIEW with the FIRST J6 Prisoner - Synergy News with Host Shira Adler & J6#1 Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr.
Synergy News
Published a day ago |

YouTube pulled down my account with no strikes, warning, or notice.  Wonder why?  Perhaps this interview had something to do with it.   Ironically it's a VERY high vibe look at how the first J6 prisoner is facing his new life, and the perspective he has gained from being in prison... and how he got there.  

This experience is something he needs to share... and I am asking all Patriots to support this man as he seeks to rebuild his life.  God Bless You, and God Bless America.

