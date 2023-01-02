This isn't the first time the media has 'dropped the ball': Charles Hurt

Charlie Hurt, Catherine Lucey, and Richard Fowler join 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the death of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, the investigations facing George Santos and the plans for the new Congress in 2023. #foxnews #foxnewssunday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.