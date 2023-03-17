Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
T-14 Armata Putin’s Top Armor Or Waste Of Rubles
35 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

US Military News


March 17, 2023


The Russian T-14 Armata tank is one of the most technologically advanced tanks in the world. Its cutting-edge features and design make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield. In this video, we will take a closer look at the T-14 Armata tank and what makes it so unique.


The T-14 Armata tank has not been without its problems. One of the main issues facing the tank is its cost, which is estimated to be around $4 million per unit. This makes the tank one of the most expensive in the world, and its high cost has been a major factor in limiting its adoption by other countries.


Due to the lack of an assembly line, the T-14 Armata will never be produced as a tank. To date, all models have been manually put together (like luxury cars). The assembly line construction reportedly cost 64 billion roubles ($844 000 000). Although constructed, the workshops and plant shells are vacant.


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op8j6gD4rtc

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainetankbattlefieldmost advancedt-14armatacutting-edgemost expensivemanual assemblyassembly line

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket