T-14 Armata Putin’s Top Armor Or Waste Of Rubles

The Russian T-14 Armata tank is one of the most technologically advanced tanks in the world. Its cutting-edge features and design make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield. In this video, we will take a closer look at the T-14 Armata tank and what makes it so unique.





The T-14 Armata tank has not been without its problems. One of the main issues facing the tank is its cost, which is estimated to be around $4 million per unit. This makes the tank one of the most expensive in the world, and its high cost has been a major factor in limiting its adoption by other countries.





Due to the lack of an assembly line, the T-14 Armata will never be produced as a tank. To date, all models have been manually put together (like luxury cars). The assembly line construction reportedly cost 64 billion roubles ($844 000 000). Although constructed, the workshops and plant shells are vacant.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op8j6gD4rtc