America – Look Unto The Rock Whence Ye Are Hewn

“Hearken to me, ye that follow after righteousness, ye that seek the Lord: look unto the rock whence ye are hewn, and to the hole of the pit whence ye are digged. Look unto Abraham your father, and unto Sarah that bare you: for I called him alone, and blessed him, and increased him.” Isaiah 51:1-2





The name America has been attached to this great land for many centuries. It comes to us from the ancient Visigothic word, Amalric. Amal means heaven; and ric means kingdom. We find the same old word handed down to us today in the German term Himmelreich, used for the Biblical KINGDOM OF HEAVEN.





America. Kingdom of Heaven. God’s Country.





Our national history is one of greatness. We honored God in our national life, and because of it, we were blessed of God.





But we have turned away from the God who prospered our beginnings and have forsaken His Law, and have gone our own way. We are a nation in turmoil, and our demise is sure if we do not turn back to God.





Wake up America. Return to the Lord, and He will return to you.





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14





Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.





Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org





“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11





“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1





