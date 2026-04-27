Genesis 19:1 to 38 The Destruction of Sodom

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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapter 19 and verses 1 to 38 from the King James Bible. He read the story of the destruction of Sodom and shows how God saved Lot and his two daughters from that destruction, and how there is evidence of it to this very day.