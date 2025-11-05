Australia: SIGN-IN ID prior to internet search, starts December 27th 💩🤬

Australia’s online ID checks to affect ALL people – pundit

“Starting December 27, Australians will now need to upload their ID every time they're logged in to do an internet search. Google, Bing, sounds SCARY, right?” Sydney-based political analyst Joanne Orlando says.

👉 She warns that the measure, described by her as a “really big change,” will actually impact each and every person, including retirees and teenagers.

Adding: When Palantir gets here, we'll be in the same bull shit... 💩

Palantir’s profits are up and that’s bad news for your privacy: here’s why

Military, surveillance and data analytics giant Palantir is predicting better-than-expected sales in Q4 2025, $1.3B instead of $1.19B, and $4.4B for the year.

👉 The company reported $1.18B in sales in Q3, a 63% year-over-year bump, and a net profit of $475.6M. Palantir’s valuation, soaring above $491B (18th most valuable in the world by market cap) has been accompanied by a 400% explosion in its stock price this year.

The predicted sales bump comes in the wake of two major deals:

🌏 Pact with Poland for battlefield management (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/58813) and logistics tech for the military, plus “dual use” tech cooperation (AI-powered surveillance of every man, woman and child in the country, anyone?)

🌏 Major corporate logistics deal with Nvidia involving shipping route and supply chain optimization

Building the Panopticon, one contract at a time

🔑 A creature of the CIA, Palantir’s expansion into the corporate and civilian services space (such as hospitals) provides it new opportunities to create back doors for the surveillance and military-industrial complex to expand their control over society.

🔴 The same insights Palantir gains from optimizing a corporate supply chain refines its AI and machine learning tools for military logistics and surveillance

🔴 Partnerships with deep-pocketed corporate clients creates an R&D and funding feedback loop which makes Palantir even stronger

🔴 Embedding its systems into critical civilian and corporate infrastructure turns it into an essential service, further blurring the already washed out lines between state and corporate power

🔴 Palantir’s algorithms are proprietary. Its clients cannot independently audit why its systems make a certain recommendation or decision

🔴 Its data-visualization-heavy interface turn decisions with profound consequences – from drone strikes to mass firings, into an abstract, clean and bloodless process for decisionmakers (if they’re even in the loop at all)

Adding: Why did Trump shelve Nvidia AI chip deal ahead of Xi meeting?

Trump made a U-turn on his decision to put a major AI chip agreement with Nvidia on the table just before his talks with Xi Jinping, the WSJ reports.

The US president met with the China's leader in South Korea on October 30.

👉 Here's a breakdown:

🌏 Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wanted to sell the company’s next-gen Blackwell GPUs to China—a deal that could be worth tens of billions of dollars and a huge boost for China’s AI ambitions

🌏 Trump’s top advisors, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer warned the president that greenlighting the Nvidia deal would threaten US national security and give China a serious technological edge. They also noted that the US was already negotiating other concessions with China, like rare earth exports

🌏 At the end of the day, Trump decided not to bring up the Nvidia chips issue during his meeting with Xi, which meant a setback for Huang, who has been lobbying relentlessly to keep the Chinese market open