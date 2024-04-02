Create New Account
Cartel Turf War Breaks Out in Mexico Over Big Dollar Migrants
April 1, 2024


Border expert Auden Cabello says there is "turf war" playing out in southern Mexico among criminal networks vying for "big dollar migrants" who are willing to pay anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.


BorderHawk.news | @BorderHawkNews

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGusiGnSJrUC/

Keywords
mexicobordercriminalsmigrantscartelsmuggledbannedvideoborder hawk newsturf warbig dollarauden cabello

