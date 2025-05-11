Revelation Study #23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Jim Hunley
The Seven Church Ages and the Seven Spirits of God given to Christ and his Bride
Isa 11:1 Then a shoot will spring from the stem of Jesse, And a Branch from his roots will bear fruit.
Isa 11:2 The Spirit of the LORD will rest on Him, The spirit of wisdom and understanding, The spirit of counsel and strength, The spirit of knowledge and the fear of the LORD.
Rev 2:1 33-161AD – Ephesus, meaning Garden of Delights
Spirit of God – The Presence of Yahweh
Rev 2:8 161-313AD – Smyrna, meaning Myrrh
Spirit of God – Wisdom
Rev 2:12 313-606AD – Pergamum, meaning Much Married
Spirit of God – Understanding
Rev 2:18 606-1517AD – Thyatira, meaning Female Domination
Spirit of God – Counsel
Rev 3:1 1715-1900AD – Sardis, meaning Escaped Few / A Remnant
Spirit of God – Strength
Rev 3:7 1900-Rapture – Philadelphia, meaning Brotherly Love
Spirit of God – Knowledge
Rev 3:14 1920’s-2nd Coming – Laodicea, meaning Rule of the Laity
Spirit of God – Fear of the Lord