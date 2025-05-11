BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Study #23
15 Minute Truths
15 Minute Truths
46 followers
16 views • 1 day ago

Pastor Jim Hunley

The Seven Church Ages and the Seven Spirits of God given to Christ and his Bride
Isa 11:1  Then a shoot will spring from the stem of Jesse, And a Branch from his roots will bear fruit.
Isa 11:2  The Spirit of the LORD will rest on Him, The spirit of wisdom and understanding, The spirit of counsel and strength, The spirit of knowledge and the fear of the LORD.

Rev 2:1  33-161AD – Ephesus, meaning Garden of Delights
Spirit of God – The Presence of Yahweh

Rev 2:8  161-313AD – Smyrna, meaning Myrrh
Spirit of God – Wisdom

Rev 2:12  313-606AD – Pergamum, meaning Much Married
Spirit of God – Understanding

Rev 2:18  606-1517AD – Thyatira, meaning Female Domination
Spirit of God – Counsel

Rev 3:1  1715-1900AD – Sardis, meaning Escaped Few / A Remnant
Spirit of God – Strength

Rev 3:7  1900-Rapture – Philadelphia, meaning Brotherly Love
Spirit of God – Knowledge

Rev 3:14  1920’s-2nd Coming – Laodicea, meaning Rule of the Laity
Spirit of God – Fear of the Lord

godheavenhelljesustruthprophecychurchend timeslast daysjudgementlordquestionsleft behindonline churchhunting for truth
