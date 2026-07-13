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Advanced Detoxification Programs and Personal Experiences Horizontal | TBD Fit Podcast
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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Chris Shade, PhD: We have our general one-month detox called Advanced Push Catch. Now, in like two weeks, we're releasing versions of that. APC is Advanced Push Catch, so APC Metals, APC Mold, APC Environment is the kit as it is now, just renamed, and APC Micro. The Metals one, we add extra IMD. The metal binder, we give you a scoop with some of that, and you're adding extra of that in, you've got more glutathione on board. You have more EDTA in the mix. Then when you go into the mold one, you're taking more binder throughout the day. You're doing that three times a day instead of twice a day. There's some mitochondrial rescue in that, so there's some NAD with it, and we have some Quinton Isotonic in there because the kidney's ability to handle electrolyte balance gets weak, and so the Quinton Isotonic helps with that. So these are just little modifications we do, and then the microbe one is really an anti-parasitical, and we have a great new formula called.... Oh, you took two of those: Microbe Manager Paramax. You remember taking those in Florida, and you said like an hour and a half later you were sweating, and then you took the binder.

Dr. Daniel Chille: You remember my story!

05/06/2026 -“If Detox Feels Miserable, This Is Why" ft. Dr. Chris Shade | TBD Fit Podcast Episode 32: https://youtu.be/RQbVdjPq7h4?si=UUUypaob0HbpIuQH


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healthnewssciencetoxinstruthdetoxingchris shadedetox protocolchristopher shade
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