© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer Contract Leaked, NYTimes Reporter Is CCP Spy, Twitter Bans Audit Accounts
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • July 30, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
The Pfizer contract with govts - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1419653002818990085.html
CDC tests tainted with the virus - https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/04/cdcs-failed-coronavirus-tests-were-tainted-with-coronavirus-feds-confirm/
Potatohead Biden wants to punish Hunter, what changed Joe - https://twitter.com/BigFish3000/status/1420079833921490950
This is how you know it's all bullshit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/50000-illegal-aliens-crossed-border-released-us-without-court-date-no-mandatory-vaccinations-no-contact-tracing/
90% of the illegals did not report to ICE - https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/28/shocker-nearly-90-percent-of-illegal-immigrants-let-in-by-biden-have-refused-to-report-to-ice-as-required/
Delta, American and United offer free flights to immigrants - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/delta-american-united-airlines-providing-african-migrants-free-flights-u-s/
Biden turns away cubans, they don't vote for communism - https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2021/07/28/biden-sends-back-27-cuban-rafters-amid-deadly-communist-oppression/
CDC data for masks is flawed as usual - https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/28/study-cdc-mask-guidance-review-vaccine-india/
Big tech twitter is getting nervous - https://nationalfile.com/breaking-twitter-suspends-audit-war-room-accounts-for-wi-pa-nv-ga-az-while-dems-start-1-6-show-trial/
Quack NY Times reporter wants to label you enemy of the state - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/new-york-times-reporter-says-quiet-part-loud-calls-labeling-trump-supporters-enemies-state-combat-national-security-threats/
China plant at NY Times - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/28/oh-my-something-about-that-new-york-times-journalist-who-recently-called-trump-supporters-enemies-of-the-state/
Senate passes bill to fund animal human experitments - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-senate-passes-bill-to-give-billions-of-dollars-in-funding-for-human-animal-hybrid-experiments
Agricultural dept suspends conceal carry permits - https://breaking911.com/breaking-florida-agriculture-commissioner-suspends-concealed-weapons-permits-of-22-suspected-capitol-rioters/
NATO has a new HQ in Virginia - https://www.wtkr.com/news/military/nato-new-operational-headquarters-in-norfolk-is-fully-operational
It seems all religions are covers for pedophilia - https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-jehovahs-witnesses-secret-pedophile-database
NJ drops case against fuck biden signs - https://resistthemainstream.org/nj-town-makes-decision-on-case-against-f-biden-sign-lady/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
This dog - https://twitter.com/NeilLowenthal1/status/1419704071963824135
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1420271529045028864
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
The Pfizer contract with govts - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1419653002818990085.html
CDC tests tainted with the virus - https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/04/cdcs-failed-coronavirus-tests-were-tainted-with-coronavirus-feds-confirm/
Potatohead Biden wants to punish Hunter, what changed Joe - https://twitter.com/BigFish3000/status/1420079833921490950
This is how you know it's all bullshit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/50000-illegal-aliens-crossed-border-released-us-without-court-date-no-mandatory-vaccinations-no-contact-tracing/
90% of the illegals did not report to ICE - https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/28/shocker-nearly-90-percent-of-illegal-immigrants-let-in-by-biden-have-refused-to-report-to-ice-as-required/
Delta, American and United offer free flights to immigrants - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/delta-american-united-airlines-providing-african-migrants-free-flights-u-s/
Biden turns away cubans, they don't vote for communism - https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2021/07/28/biden-sends-back-27-cuban-rafters-amid-deadly-communist-oppression/
CDC data for masks is flawed as usual - https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/28/study-cdc-mask-guidance-review-vaccine-india/
Big tech twitter is getting nervous - https://nationalfile.com/breaking-twitter-suspends-audit-war-room-accounts-for-wi-pa-nv-ga-az-while-dems-start-1-6-show-trial/
Quack NY Times reporter wants to label you enemy of the state - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/new-york-times-reporter-says-quiet-part-loud-calls-labeling-trump-supporters-enemies-state-combat-national-security-threats/
China plant at NY Times - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/28/oh-my-something-about-that-new-york-times-journalist-who-recently-called-trump-supporters-enemies-of-the-state/
Senate passes bill to fund animal human experitments - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-senate-passes-bill-to-give-billions-of-dollars-in-funding-for-human-animal-hybrid-experiments
Agricultural dept suspends conceal carry permits - https://breaking911.com/breaking-florida-agriculture-commissioner-suspends-concealed-weapons-permits-of-22-suspected-capitol-rioters/
NATO has a new HQ in Virginia - https://www.wtkr.com/news/military/nato-new-operational-headquarters-in-norfolk-is-fully-operational
It seems all religions are covers for pedophilia - https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-jehovahs-witnesses-secret-pedophile-database
NJ drops case against fuck biden signs - https://resistthemainstream.org/nj-town-makes-decision-on-case-against-f-biden-sign-lady/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
This dog - https://twitter.com/NeilLowenthal1/status/1419704071963824135
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1420271529045028864
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.