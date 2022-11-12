Israel - Judah & the divided Christianity - interpretation based on the New Revelation

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The kingdoms of Israel and Judah (Old Testament) as probable symbols for Roman and Protestant Christianity before and at the time of the Second Coming - their sins, punishment (purification) and Lord's salvation; an interpretation based on the New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer: www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com