Fauci - "Masks Might Not Work for an Individual, but Maybe Population Wise they do" (he mocking us?)
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 hours ago

Anthony Fauci recently discounted a study cited in the New York Times stating that masks do not work. He pooh-poohed it, stating that although they might demonstrate this to be the case on an individual level, that might not be the case on a population level. The gas lighting in lying continues, because they can't admit that they were wrong and were lying to us.


#fauci #woke #masks #madates


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

cnndemocratsnew york timesus politicsmandatesmasksanthony faucicovid-19mask studymask mandatesschool closuresmask liesbrett stevenschild masking

