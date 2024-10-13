"Digital Health IDs: A New Era of Control and Freedom?"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now it came out just this past June that the World Health Organization said they're working with the EU parliament & they're going to implement the digital health IDs that they used during the pandemic. The White House has stated this. This is tantamount to removing our freedoms & the liberties endowed by our creator. The digital health ID will have your: health history, bank accounts & online banking, travel (wherever you go), online shopping, social media platforms, & cell phone device. You'll be able to own a cell phone device as long as it has the digital health ID on it. The ID will include your: taxes, voting ballots, Social Security & Medicare. It's total and complete control.