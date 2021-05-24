Manifest Your Way Through The Shift

The Shift of Consciousness is here. I am going to focus on the love and light in my heart. I am going to manifest good things in my life…good things for me and the people I live with and the people that are around me. It has to start with me. I am projecting my thoughts and intentions outward with my third eye. My reality is in my hands as we transition from the old 3D matrix to 5D and the world of bliss.

Though we are going through a rough transition, it is very hopeful. I feel the shift of energies and the awakening of humanity. I am inspired and uplifted knowing that THIS is where I am going. I see all of us who are waking up going in the same beautiful direction.

Be strong with Love in your heart and we will make this transition together in a high vibrational frequency of love and light. Practice on finding the good wherever you look. Blessed Be!