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4/13/26 TRUMP/IRAN: HORMUZ NAVAL BLOCKADE, Sanctions $$ Seized, CCP, AMERICA ENERGY!
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4/13/26 President Trump's Naval Blockade of the Hormuz Strait will defeat the City of London's control of Global energy transportation! This is the next step to assert America's energy dominance agenda vs the globalist cartel that has orchestrated American energy servitude for 60 plus years. Meanwhile, mainstream "alternative news" pundits continue to create division. Do NOT get side tracked by identity politics infighting, Patriots! Economic freedom for America from Cartel Babylon is the goal and why the Battle is being fought! Pray Bigly and Focus! WE ARE FREE!


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President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Promethean Updates: 4/13/26

EXPOSED: Trump Names the Hidden War — Britain Has No Cards Left

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBxif0k4d-k


Promethean Updates: 4/11/26 It’s Over: Trump’s ‘World’s Most Powerful Resent’ Just ENDED Sdhwab’s Great Reset

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-saturday-wrap-up-its-over-trumps-worlds-most-powerful-reset-just-ended-schwabs-great-reset-april-11-2026/


Ireland: Vote of No Confidence, Govt!!

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/04/12/left-wing-irish-government-faces-no-confidence-vote-amid-farmer-protests-against-fuel-tax/


Alex Jones on Shawn Johnson Podcast:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4i5YZckOXE


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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