4/13/26 TRUMP/IRAN: HORMUZ NAVAL BLOCKADE, Sanctions $$ Seized, CCP, AMERICA ENERGY!

4/13/26 President Trump's Naval Blockade of the Hormuz Strait will defeat the City of London's control of Global energy transportation! This is the next step to assert America's energy dominance agenda vs the globalist cartel that has orchestrated American energy servitude for 60 plus years. Meanwhile, mainstream "alternative news" pundits continue to create division. Do NOT get side tracked by identity politics infighting, Patriots! Economic freedom for America from Cartel Babylon is the goal and why the Battle is being fought! Pray Bigly and Focus! WE ARE FREE!





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