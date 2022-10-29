Virtue Signaling Young Turk Admits His Progressive Policies DO NOT WORK -- Los Angeles is a DUMP

Progressive host of the Young Turks, Cenk Uygur Tweeted that Los Angeles is a dump, where nothing works and the police don't answer calls. Why would Day, when you demanded that they be defunded, Cenk? Progressives?It is an admission that the progressive policies that he pushed for, end in misery and do not work.

