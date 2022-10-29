Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Virtue Signaling Young Turk Admits His Progressive Policies DO NOT WORK -- Los Angeles is a DUMP
25 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago |

Progressive host of the Young Turks, Cenk Uygur Tweeted that Los Angeles is a dump, where nothing works and the police don't answer calls. Why would Day, when you demanded that they be defunded, Cenk? Progressives?It is an admission that the progressive policies that he pushed for, end in misery and do not work.

#cenkUygur #youngturks #losangeles #progressive


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more


Keywords
drugscrimeblmhomelessnesshigh taxeslos angelesyoung turkstrashlapdcenk uygurkaren bassdefund the policemayor garcettila crimelos angeles as a tomrick carusola mayor raceprogressive policiesla copsla trashexit from californialeave lacalifornia downhillcalifornia crime riserise in crime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket