Virtue Signaling Young Turk Admits His Progressive Policies DO NOT WORK -- Los Angeles is a DUMP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Progressive host of the Young Turks, Cenk Uygur Tweeted that Los Angeles is a dump, where nothing works and the police don't answer calls. Why would Day, when you demanded that they be defunded, Cenk? Progressives?It is an admission that the progressive policies that he pushed for, end in misery and do not work.
#cenkUygur #youngturks #losangeles #progressive
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more