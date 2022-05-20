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The Bite of the Piercing Serpent
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255 views • May 20, 2022
New revelations about the possible origins of Covid-19 have come to light. Dr. Bryan Ardis says that they used snake venom to create the virus. He discovered this when he realized that anti-venom treatments work to counteract Covid-19. This video explores the spiritual implications of this discovery and shows how history repeats itself. Jesus is the only true remedy.
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