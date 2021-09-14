Toronto Police Officers protest against mandatory injections.

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Toronto Police officers, firefighters and paramedics have gathered at Queen's Park, Toronto for a silent protest against mandatory injections and vax passports.
September 13, 2021
TheLineCanada.com