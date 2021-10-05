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(Great Video) Dr. Christiane Northrup | What's In the Vax - September 29, 2021
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152 views • October 05, 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup | What's In the Vax - September 29, 2021, Health and Freedom Conference. Day 2, Colorado Springs, CO.
New York Best-selling author, board certified OB-GYN and woman who has taught millions of women and can go right with their bodies.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Dr. Christiane Northrup | What's In the Vax - September 29, 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup, What’s In the Vax, Health and Freedom Conference. Day 2, Colorado Springs, CO., ThrivetimeShow, September 29 2021
New York Best-selling author, board certified OB-GYN and woman who has taught millions of women and can go right with their bodies.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Dr. Christiane Northrup | What's In the Vax - September 29, 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup, What’s In the Vax, Health and Freedom Conference. Day 2, Colorado Springs, CO., ThrivetimeShow, September 29 2021
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